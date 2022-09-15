 
Thursday September 15, 2022
PSF Junior Squash Circuit-3 from Sept 26

By Our Correspondent
September 15, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is organising PSF Junior Squash Circuit-3 from September 26-30.

The age categories for this event are under-11, -13, -15, -17, and -19. The prize money for each category is Rs100,000. The draw size for each category is of 24 places as only main round will be played. The federation will give one wildcard in each category.

