PSF Junior Squash Circuit-3 from Sept 26

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is organising PSF Junior Squash Circuit-3 from September 26-30.

The age categories for this event are under-11, -13, -15, -17, and -19. The prize money for each category is Rs100,000. The draw size for each category is of 24 places as only main round will be played. The federation will give one wildcard in each category.