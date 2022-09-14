IHC orders IGP to produce missing person today

Islamabad High Court building. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Tuesday instructed the capital IGP and the chief commissioner to produce Haseeb Hamza in court by Wednesday (today) at 11:30am.

The court also summoned the sector commanders of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, and Special Branch if the missing person is not recovered.

The IHC chief justice said that the person had been lifted from this court’s jurisdiction and it would hold everyone accountable if the chief commissioner ICT and IGP failed to produce him.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Zulifqar Ali, father of the missing person. The petitioner’s lawyer said Hamza was lifted on August 22 by unknown people in uniform. The FIR was registered by the police but they could not recover him so far.

The court summoned IGP Akbar Nasir who appeared before it as the hearing resumed after a break. The IGP stated the FIR was registered Monday. The court said that this practice could not be tolerated, adding that it had already given a judgment in missing persons case and the court would proceed according to it.

Expressing concern, the court noted that the incident had taken place on Aug 22, but the FIR was registered on Sept 12. He remarked that it is not impossible for the agencies considered best in the world to recover the missing person.

The court also summoned the officials of sensitive institutions in personal capacity along with the chief commissioner and IGP Wednesday. The chief justice remarked that legal action should have been taken against the person if he had committed any offence. After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned until Wednesday (today) at 11:30am.