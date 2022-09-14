Sharjeel asks CJP, ECP to outlaw PTI’s social media team

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the conspiracy being hatched by the PTI and slap a ban on its social media team.

Addressing a press conference, he lamented that flood victims were fighting for their survival while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was busy in harming the interests of the country just for the sake of politics.

The Sindh information minister appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the heinous conspiracy hatched by the PTI and slap a ban on the social media team of the party.

The Sindh Information announced that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial finance department to release the entire health budget earmarked for the current financial year to procure essential medicines for the flood-ravaged areas.

However, the minister did not mention how the government would meet the expenses, amidst the emergent situation of a break out of epidemic in the flood-hit areas, for the remaining part of the year as it is only the third month of the current financial year, which started from June 2022. The Sindh government has allocated Rs206.98 billion for health services.

The Sindh information minister said a control room was set up for emergency dispatch of medical aid for patients or those injured in the flood-hit areas, adding that flood victims from any part of the province could contact the control room on 0229240114 and 0229240106. The teams of doctors and para-medical staff will also be dispatched to the calamity-hit area, said the minister.

So far, 15,101 people have been screened for water-borne diseases in the flood-hit areas since the beginning of September. Of them, 3,072 were diagnosed with malaria, said Memon. To a question about the prevalence of dengue virus in the province, Memon said as many as 1,066 cases of dengue infection have been reported from Karachi, nine cases from Hyderabad, 11 from Mirpurkhas, five from Shaheed Benazirabad, and seven from Sukkur during the current month. He added nine people, all from Karachi, succumbed to the infection.

The provincial information minister said the medical units of the Army, Navy, and Air Force are providing emergency medical treatment in the faraway flood-hit areas of Sindh. Memon informed the media persons that flash floods had claimed 638 lives in Sindh.