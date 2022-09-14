PTI minister accused of torturing doctor

MINGORA: Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Hospital Malakand Batkhela Dr Jamil Khan on Tuesday alleged that provincial minister and local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Batkhela Shakil Khan tortured him and broke the lock of his house in his absence.

Speaking at a press conference at Swat Press Club, Dr Jamil Khan along with provincial leader of doctors association Dr Naeemullah and Dr Abdul Wasey and others alleged that the provincial minister harassed him along with his colleagues.

“Shakil Khan and his associates kept me in captivity, and made threats against me. My fault is that I have challenged their order of transfer in the court,” Dr Jamil said, adding the PTI leader wanted to give the seat to his friend for unlawful recruitment.

He claimed that he was declared the best MS in the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) due to his dedication and performance.

“They have launched a malicious campaign against me on social media and the doctor’s fraternity. I am receiving threatening messages on WhatsApp to leave the post and withdraw the court case,” he added.

He maintained that on the directives of the provincial minister, secretary health initiated an inquiry against him. He asked how a person could launch an inquiry about who was the defendant in his legal case.

Speaking on the occasion, senior physician Dr Abdul Wasey threatened that the doctor community would not tolerate this behaviour and would launch provincial-wise protests against Shakil Khan.

“I appeal to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take stern action against Shakil Khan, who has taken law into his hands,” he said. Representatives from Young Doctors Association (YDA) also extended support to MS Batkhela Hospital.