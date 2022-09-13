Closing schools

Abbottabad is well known for its schools, but the government and law makers are snatching its identity by deciding upon the closure of intermediate and secondary board schools in the city. The residents of Abottabad are deeply upset over this decision and have begun a protest against it. Furthermore, the centralization of the educational board can further burden the students as those belonging to the Hazara division will have to travel a long way to get their degrees, certificates and attestations.

This decision is insensitive as Abbottabad is already deprived of educational reforms by the state. The students’ futures lie at stake, which is why it is requested that the concerned authorities resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Mahrukh Ibrahim Akazai

Abbottabad