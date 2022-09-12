President, PM, Zardari, Bilawal pay rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tribute to the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 74th death anniversary on Sunday.



President Dr Arif Alvi paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his vision, unwavering commitment, untiring hard work and charismatic leadership to win a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

In a message on the 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, he said, “On this day, we also remember Quaid for his struggle, for giving us a country, and pledge to focus on his advice for infusing Unity, Faith and Discipline in our ranks and files.

The president said, “Our Quaid, in one of his address, outlined the purpose of making Pakistan. He said that brotherhood, equality and fraternity, these are all the basic points of our religion, culture and civilisation. And we fought for Pakistan because there was a danger of denial of these human rights in this sub-continent. How can we get into one nation was also spelled out by Quaid-e-Azam.”

While Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the entire nation paid tribute to the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his untiring struggle, sagacity and leadership qualities which led to securing of Muslims’ rights in the sub-continent.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said today, the nation was observing 74th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation. Without his dynamic leadership, the dream of a sovereign state for the Muslims of India would not have come true.

The prime minister said today, there was a need for the nation to emulate the Father of Pakistan’s everlasting principles of faith, unity and discipline to face the current challenges. The country gripped with financial difficulties was also braving the natural calamity in form of floods, he added.

The prime minister expressed his firm confidence that with infusing the power of faith, unity and brotherhood among their ranks, they would achieve such kind of discipline that would not only lead them to overcome the financial and post-flood challenges, but also help them achieve the destination of Quaid’s great Pakistan.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday paid homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in their messages on the 74th death anniversary of the Father of the Nation, “Quaid-e-Azam laid the foundation of an independent state through political struggle. We are following the philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam,” said Asif Ali Zardari, The co-chairman of the PPP. “1973 Constitution guarantees to unite and strengthen the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam. The insertion of 18th Amendment to the Constitution has strengthened the Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam,” he stated.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, in his message said that the nation in every hour of difficulty had to follow Quaid-e-Azam who stood firm in the face of every trouble. “Today, once again, the land of Pakistan is facing a challenge in the form of flood,” he added. “A great achievement, like the establishment of Pakistan, is the result of the Quaid-e-Azam’s democratic struggle, unmatched political insight, strong willpower and integrity,” he pointed out. “Quaid-e-Azam wanted social justice for everyone in the country.