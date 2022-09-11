‘Nine Zero’ to be demolished if declared dilapidated

KARACHI: The fire incident that took place at MQM’s sealed headquarters ‘Nine Zero’ in Azizabad area on Thursday night was caused by short-circuit.
The sources said the authorities had planned to conduct an inspection to decide the fate of ‘Nine Zero,’ MQM’s former headquarters.
They added that the building would be fully demolished if it would be declared dilapidated during the inspection.
The head of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Bahali Committee Dr Farooq Sattar said that the fire incident at the MQM’s sealed headquarters ‘Nine Zero’ was no less than a mystery. Sattar demanded the authorities to conduct an investigation to ascertain the facts.
The firefighting officials said the building was closed for a long time. The spokesperson of the Rangers Sindh said the blaze in the building was doused and the cooling process was continued.
