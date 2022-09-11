ANP moves PHC against by-election postponement

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party has moved the Peshawar High Court against postponement of the by-elections by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The provincial president of the ANP, Aimal Wali Khan, who is also a candidate in the by-polls from NA-24 Charsadda, has filed the writ petition in the PHC.

The ANP leader asked the court to cancel the notification of the ECP regarding postponing the by-polls so the elections are held as per schedule on September 25 as candidates and voters had made arrangements for it.

The writ petition stated that the situation had become normal in the constituencies where flood caused damage.

It also mentioned that elections were held in the past despite the poor law and order situation.

The polling for by-election was scheduled for September 25 in nine constituencies across the country after the seats fell vacant when resignations of 11 PTI MNAs, including two on reserved seats for women, were accepted.

Four of the MNAs who quit were from KP after which by-elections were announced in these constituencies, including NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar and NA-45 Kurram.

On Thursday, the ECP decided to postpone the by-election in 13 constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release stated the ECP decided after a meeting that polling for the by-elections to be held on September 11, September 25, and October 2 in different constituencies were postponed due to the recent flash floods and devastations caused by it.

It also mentioned the engagements of the law-enforcement agencies due to floods and law and order situation.