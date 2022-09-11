Bid to smuggle cell-phones foiled

LANDIKOTAL: Police in Landikotal foiled a bid to smuggle snatched and stolen mobile cell- phones to Afghanistan and arrested an Afghan national, officials said on Saturday.

An official said that they flagged down a car (LED-6385) at Charwazgay police checkpost and upon searching, they recovered 35 cell phones being smuggled to Afghanistan.

He said the mobile phones seized were worth millions of rupees. The cops took the car into their custody and arrested the Afghan national identified as Shapur.

The accused was taken to Landikotal sub-jail for further interrogation.

According to local sources, the mobile phones blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority were being smuggled to Afghanistan where the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) is changed to unlock the phones.