Denmark to provide clean potable water in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: After committing U.S $1.3 million for Pakistan on the flash appeal of the United Nations, Denmark has announced that it would provide pure clean drinking water to at least 40,000 population in flood-hit areas of Sindh. “We support Pakistan in different ways, first of all, we have been able to commit $1.3 million to the flash appeal and today we have received a team of water purification specialists from Denmark.

Within the next couple of days, they will set up a huge water purification facility in the flood-affected Sindh providing 120.000 litres of clean water a day,” said Ambassador Designate Jakob Linulf exclusively talking to this correspondent at his residence. To a question Ambassador-designate said that it is yet not clear how long will the water team will stay in Pakistan however it will be decided according to the situation. He said the team will carry its operation in Sindh. In terms of the location According to the plan, 10 member team will provide 120,000 litres of clean water per day for four weeks.

Earlier addressing journalists along with the three-member team of water purification experts who have arrived in Islamabad. Jakob Linulf said several of our Danish NGO partners have already used our flexible funds to provide assistance in relation to the floods. He said that Denmark has also supported the UN’s [humanitarian] flash appeal for Pakistan with 1.33 million USD [10 Mio. Kr.] to UNHCR. This funding is provided in addition to our core annual funding to UNHCR’s work in Pakistan and the region of 6.7 million USD [50 Mio. KR].