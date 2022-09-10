FM Bilawal presents Rs15m cheque to PM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday presented a cheque of Rs15 million to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a contribution from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs towards the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund.
The amount made by the officers and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is a contribution to the PM’s Flood Relief Fund 2022, the PM’s Office said in a statement. Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the event.
