Siraj demands free agri inputs, electricity for farmers in flood-hit areas

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded that agricultural and medical emergency must be declared in flood affected areas as hundreds of thousands of victims face risk of infectious diseases.

Addressing the representatives of different donor organisations at Mansoorah on Thursday after returning from three-day visit to the flood-hit areas of Sindh he demanded the government provide free agriculture inputs and free electricity to farmers in affected areas, and establish medical camps, especially for women and children.

He called for transparent distribution of government aid during rehabilitation process, asking the government to form independent committees including members of non-government organisations and people of good repute at tehsil level.

He expressed concern over reports of irregularities in distribution of aid, demanding an independent probe into it. He warned the rulers against repeating past episodes of corruption in the affected areas. He said the corruption at massive level was reported during the aid distribution in floods of 2010 and earthquake of 2005 but the responsible were never held accountable. This time, he added, the nation would not allow it.

He said the government’s overall response during the emergency was pathetic and slow. The government still seemed non-serious and rulers were engaged in fighting over trivial issues, he alleged and said floods were test case for the federal and provincial governments but their attitude was not satisfactory so far as people were complaining against rulers.

He said thousands of workers of the JI and al-Khidmat Foundation were engaged in relief activities and they would continue work till the completion of rehabilitation process. He thanked the nation for posing confidence on the JI and its charity, appealing the people to continue cooperation for their brothers and sisters in need.