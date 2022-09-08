17 foreign players to feature in CAS International Squash

KARACHI: As many as 17 foreign players, including six Egyptians, will participate in the $30,000 CAS International Squash Championships in Islamabad from October 19-23.

According to the entry list, top four seeds are from Egypt: Moustafa El Sirty (ranked 27), M ElSherbini (28), Karim El Hammamy (29), and Yahya Elnawasany (45).

Hungary’s Balazs Farkas is fifth seed, England’s Curtis Malik sixth, Christopher Gordon from the US seventh, and Qatar’s Azlan Amjad is eighth.