Rs70mn granted for flood victims

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced a grant of Rs70 million for relief and rehabilitation of people affected in recent floods across the country, a statement said on Wednesday.

PPL general manager corporate services Syed Mahmood ul Hassan presented donation cheques of Rs.15 million each to chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shahzad Khan Bangash, along with director general, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), KP Shareef Hussain and director general, PDMA, Punjab Faisal Fareed in Peshawar and Lahore, the company said.

The company approved Rs15 million for Sindh, whereby dispatching relief goods, including ration bags and tents, directly to disaster-hit communities of the province. Earlier, an amount of Rs25 million was handed over to PDMA, Balochistan for flood affectees of the province, PPL said.

Recent rain and flash floods have affected all provinces of the country with human death toll rising each day along with massive displacement of individuals due to the natural calamity. It has also severely damaged the infrastructure.

According to PPL, its financial assistance is aimed at supporting relevant local civil administrations who are taking necessary measures to provide relief to citizens, besides provision of essential goods and shelter.