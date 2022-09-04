Rehab of flood victims top priority: governor

LAHORE : A well-known social and business personality Jalaluddin Roomi called on Governor Punjab M Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here on Saturday.

Rehabilitation and financial assistance of school children in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab came under discussion during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that rehabilitation of the flood victims and provision of relief goods is the top priority at the moment. He said that the Federal and Provincial governments are working together to provide relief to the flood victims. Governor Punjab said that it is the duty of all of us to help the flood victims in this difficult time. He said that trucks of relief goods were dispatched to the flood hit areas of South Punjab with the help of philanthropists from Governor House, adding that this series will continue till the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Governor Punjab said that businessmen are not only playing an important role in the country’s economy but their role in welfare work is commendable. He appreciated Jalaluddin Roomi’s foundation for providing clean drinking water and helping school children with their educational expenses.

Imran lacks sympathy for flood-hit people: PMLN leader and former provincial interior minister Atta Tarar Saturday said PTI chief Imran Khan was busy in politics, while the country was in difficult situation.

Addressing a press conference, Tarar said Imran had no sympathy with flood-hit people and was spending millions of rupees on public meetings. He alleged Fawad Chaudhry was in touch with various parties and the PTI’s public meeting failed in Jhelum because Fawad gave wrong advice to the PTI.

To a question about the PDM, he said the PDM was intact and was actively busy in helping the flood-hit people. Tarar said: “The country is severely affected by floods but Imran is worried about public meetings. He said money spent on public meetings could have been given to flood victims.

He said in the Gujarat public meeting Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was sitting on the stage and smiling but he had no courage to visit flood-hit areas.