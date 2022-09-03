Sindh govt providing all possible help to flood victims: Sharjeel

SUKKUR: Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon has said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had given clear instructions to ensure all possible necessary facilities to the flood affected people, adding that no negligence in rescue and relief works would be tolerated.

The minister said the chief minister, ministers, advisers, special assistants, and MPs, as well as MNAs were in the field to support district administrations to provide help to the flood victims. He informed that the victims were being shifted to the makeshift relief camps in schools and in the tent cities, where they were being provided two meals per day, while medical facilities were also given.

Sharjeel said under the BISP Rs25,000 financial assistance was being given to each affected family, besides distributing 91,630 ration bags to the victims throughout the province. He further claimed that 119,972 tents, 503,345 mosquito nets and 76,810 plastic tarpaulins had also been provided to the affected people.

The minister said at least 522 people have been died and 21,885 injured, while101,901 livestock have also been killed due to the rain or flooding, saying that 1,455,251 houses have also been damaged and 10,539,130 people had been displaced. He mentioned that the standing crops on 3,173,383 acres have been destroyed and 670,602 people have already been shifted to the relief camps.