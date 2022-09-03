Nehal, Talal to move IHC against conviction in contempt: Zubair

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz senior leader Muhammad Zubair has said that Nehal Hashmi and Talal Chaudhary will move to the Islamabad High Court against their punishments in contempt of court case on Septmeber 8.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Friday, the former Sindh governor said that there should be no discrimination, adding, “We don’t want two separate laws.” The standard of judgment should be equal for all, asserted Zubair, adding that the law should not change person to person. If Imran Khan was not punished, the court should acknowledge PMLN leaders were wrongly punished.

Senior PMLN leader said that Imran Khan would have to wait if he wanted to return to power, adding, “Imran Khan should use his fame and popularity for the well-being of flood victims.” He alleged that Shaukat Tarin had attempted to sabotage the IMF deal at the behest of Imran Khan, adding Tarin did it despite knowing the importance of the agreement for the country. Tarin is a professional economist but his conversation is an unforgivable crime, said the former governor Sindh, adding, “If the agreement between IMF and Pakistan had not inked, the 220 million people of Pakistan would face the worst economic situation.

He said that the government should focus its attention on helping the flood victims. Imran Khan should also support the government instead of attacking the government in rallies and helping the flood victims. He said that the PM went to Balochistan, Sindh, and KP besides Bilawal Bhutto canceled his Europe tour. If Imran Khan thinks himself a great leader, he use his fame for flood victims.