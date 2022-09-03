 
close
Saturday September 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Lahore girl commits suicide after failure in Matric exam

The girl identified as Mehk committed suicide by putting a noose around her neck

By Our Correspondent
September 03, 2022

LAHORE:A 15-year-old girl committed suicide in Nishtar Colony on Friday, after she failed in matriculation exam. 

The girl identified as Mehk committed suicide by putting a noose around her neck. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Comments