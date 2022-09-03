Iran seizes two US Navy drone vessels in Red Sea

Tehran: An Iranian naval flotilla briefly seized two American military unmanned research vessels in the Red Sea before releasing them, Iranian state media reported on Friday.
The Iranian navy’s "Jamaran destroyer encountered several American military unmanned research vessels on the international shipping route on Thursday while carrying out a counter-terrorism mission in the Red Sea," Iranian state TV said.
"After securing the passage of international shipping, the flotilla released the two vessels in a safe area," the state broadcaster continued, airing footage purporting to show the two US vessels being released by Iranian forces on board a ship.
