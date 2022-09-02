Most non-operational telecom sites restored: PTA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Thursday told that the number of non-operational telecom sites has decreased to 1076, reported local media.
According to the authority, a total of 3386 telecom sites had become operational due to floods in the country. Over 2310 sites have been repaired and are operational while the remaining 1070 sites will be restored soon, the PTA told.
PTA said that basic infrastructure was damaged at multiple telecom sites across the country due to heavy rainfall and floods. Optical fibres were also damaged due to landslides in northern areas of the country, they added.
On August 27, the PTA said that the internet and telecommunication services were suspended in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after being hit by flash floods. Heavy rains and floods have resulted in connectivity issues across the country, the PTA said.
LAHORE: A banking court Thursday directed the auction of property of PMLN MPA Arshad Javed Warraich for defaulting on...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court Thursday reserved its order on a petition seeking equal distribution of funds and...
ISLAMABAD: Former provincial minister Ejaz Shafi called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday...
LAHORE: As aid organisations mobilise to provide relief for victims of Pakistan´s catastrophic floods, one group of...
KARACHI: Parts of flood-devastated Sindh are witnessing outbreaks of waterborne diseases at the relief camps, as the...
NEW DELHI: Amid reports in Pakistan media about the possible resumption of bilateral trade with India in the wake of...
Comments