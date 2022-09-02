Funeral prayers for Dr Khurram offered

LAHORE:The funeral prayers for Dr Rana Khurram Shehzad was offered at Punjab Emergency Service, Headquarters here on Thursday.
The Director General, PESD Dr Rizwan Naseer, Registrar Emergency Services Academy Dr Farhan Khalid, Provincial Monitoring Officer Ayaz Aslam, officers of Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy, cadets, medical students, and civil society along with family members of the deceased attended the funeral prayer.
Dr Rizwan Naseer and officers of Headquarters and Academy expressed their heartfelt sorrow and profound grief over the demise of Dr Rana Khurram Shahzad. He acknowledged and paid tribute to the services of Dr Shahzad.
