Siraj regrets mafias minting money creating food shortage

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Thursday regretted mafias were out once again cashing in on the flood situation and minting huge money by creating artificial shortages of basic food items.

In a statement from Mansoora, Siraj said on one hand, the hoarders were adding to the people’s miseries and on the other the other the government once again increased the fuel and electricity prices.

Criticizing the federal and provincial government for not shunning away petty differences, he said the rulers had left the masses alone as per their old habits. The ruling elite, he said, were indulging in politics at a time when floods were creating devastation in most part of the country. It was not the first time but the rulers had always abandoned the masses during every difficult situation, he said.

Appealing to the masses and particularly to overseas Pakistanis to donate generously for the flood victims, he said they were ray of the hope in prevailing circumstances. He also appreciated the so far efforts made by the public to help their brothers and sisters in affected areas.

The JI chief said the Pakistani nation had the history of extending their generous support during every calamity. In present circumstances, he said, it also must not leave their fellow Pakistanis on the mercy of international NGOs.

Though it was a difficult time, the nation had the capability to cope with the challenge by its own, he maintained. The governments needed to be active and must ensure the transparent distribution of relief aid among the people, he said. Siraj said Al-Khidmat Foundation was striving to ensure quick relief to the flood victims. He said the JI and al-Khidmat would never leave alone the people in present situation and continue rehabilitation work till the end.

Later, Sirajul Haq left for Malaysia for 4-day organisational visit, where he will also attended conference on unity of Muslim Ummah in Kuala Lumpur. JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has taken oath as acting ameer of the JI during absence of Sirajul Haq.