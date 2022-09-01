Girls on top as 83pc pass FBISE intermediate exams

Islamabad : With the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education reporting over 83 per cent pass rate in its Higher Secondary School Certificate-II Annual Examinations, 2022, the girls have claimed top three positions in humanities and pre-medical groups and shared those in pre-engineering, science general and commerce groups with boys.

According to the exam results announced on Wednesday, 75,368 candidates, including regular, private and former students, sat the exams and 74,078 of them passed them putting the overall pass percentage at 83.35.

Invigilators reported 91 cases of exam cheating (unfair means).

The first position in humanities group went to Faiza Younis of the Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate), F-7/2, Islamabad, with 1018 out of 1100 marks and the second to Eman of the Mashal Degree College for Women, Wah Cantonment, with 991 marks, while the third position was shared by Maheen Gul of Jamiatul Mohsanat, H-13, Islamabad, and Unsa Bibi of Wise School and College for Girls, Wah Model Town, Wah Cantonment, with 989 marks.

Among the pre-medical group candidates, Tooba Abdul Basit of the Punjab College, Attock Refinery Road, Rawalpindi, stood first with 1081 marks, Mihanhil Rashid of the Army Public School and College (Girls), Rawalpindi Cantonment, second with 1077 marks and Emaan Safdar of the Army Public School and College (Girls), Gujranwala Cantonment, third with 1076 marks.

In the pre-engineering group, Huda Noor Ahmad of the Sir Syed College, Wah Cantonment, clinched the top position with 1071 marks, while the second position was shared by Abdul Rehman Memon and Amal Kashif, both of the Hamza Army Public School and College, Stadium Road, Rawalpindi, with 1070 marks. They’re followed by Saaim Ahmed of the Federal Government Sir Syed College, the Mall, Rawalpindi, who secured 1068 marks.

The first place in the general science group was claimed by Iqra Mehmood of the Punjab College, Attock Refinery Road, Rawalpindi, with 1061 marks, the second by Aysha Hussain of the Askaria College (Girls Wing), Rawalpindi, with 1056 marks and third by Rao Muhammad Haris of the Fazaia Inter-College, E-9, Islamabad, with 1054 marks.

In the commerce group, Muhammad Abdullah of the HCCS Educational System, Main Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi Cantonment, stood first with 1028 marks, while the second position jointly went to Aniqa Safdar and Rabia Ansari, both of the Harvard College of Commerce Sciences, Main Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi, who obtained 1025 marks.

Muhammad Taha Mustafa of the Fauji Foundation College for Boys, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi Cantonment, claimed third position with 1020 marks.

During a special ceremony on the FBISE premises, where the exam results were announced, Higher Education Commission chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, as the chief guest, honoured top position holders and praised them for distinction.

He said Pakistani youth were talented enough to do wonders.

Dr Mukhtar suggested all educational boards in the country declare exam results the same day to ensure hassle-free admission of the successful students to the universities and promised the regulator’s all possible support and cooperation for the purpose.

He also said the role of girls was very important in all fields, so they should come forward and contribute to the country's development.

FBISE chairman Qaiser Alam also congratulated high-achievers. He said the board compiled exam results in 38 days after using the latest technology to hold exams transparently.