Naseem, Haris back on field after taking rest

ISLAMABAD: Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were back on the field following a couple of days' rest given to them in wake of cramps they suffered during Pakistan’s Asia Cup opening match against India on Sunday.

Both the players were declared fit and ready for Pakistan’s next match to be held on Friday against Hong Kong.

“Though there was nothing serious about their injuries/fitness, both Naseem and Haris were given break from the training on Tuesday. They were back on the field Wednesday and were seen bowling in the nets during the evening session held under light at Academy Ground,” a team official said.

He clarified that they were suffering only from cramps.

“During the match against India Naseem, Haris and Rizwan were seen suffering from cramps due to dehydration because of excessive heat and workload. There was nothing serious and now the two speedsters were declared fit and ready to play the next Asia Cup match on Friday.”

When asked as to why Pakistan bowlers were seen struggling with their fitness, he said possibly they were trying extra hard.

“There is no particular reason for these cramps except for dehydration because of extra efforts and excessive heat. Usually, these are just timely.”

‘The News’ has learnt that Pakistan support staff have taken extra measures to ensure that team members stay hydrated during the remaining matches.

“Some extra efforts, including intake of the fluid specially meant to keep players hydrated, will be made to ensure pacers stay fit during the course of play.”

The team official added that Rizwan was given rest on Wednesday. “He was there in the nets Tuesday. On Wednesday Rizwan was advised to take rest.”