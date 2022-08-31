LHC strikes off fuel adjustment charges from electricity bills

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Circuit bench on Tuesday quashed fuel adjustment charges from electricity bills. The LHC Rawalpindi Circuit bench while hearing a plea moved against the collection of fuel adjustment charges from consumers in the electricity bills struck down the charges.
Justice Jawadul Hassan directed the WAPDA and the NEPRA not to charge tax in the electricity bills of consumers. The LHC judge also summoned the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) chief on September 15. It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week announced that 17 million of total power consumers would be exempted from paying the high fuel charges adjustment (FCA) in their electricity bills.
