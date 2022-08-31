JI moves SHC against delay in LG polls

The Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court against another delay in holding the second phase of local government elections.

JI Karachi secretary Monem Zafar Khan and others submitted in the petition that the ECP had once again deferred the LG elections in Karachi without announcing any fresh date, which, they said, was illegal.

They said the term of last local governments expired in August 2020, but instead of holding elections, the Sindh government appointed administrators throughout the province. They submitted that government was reluctant to proceed with the polls and deliberately delayed the delimitation process by not providing suggestions, details and required maps for the delimitation of union committees as per the local government act and the election act of 2017.