Lahore master plan in its final stage, says minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the master plan for Lahore is in its final stage that will also identify the commercial and industrial areas; he was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Monday.

During visit, the minister also met the President of the LCCI Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Atiq and executive committee members. The minister said that the land in Muzaffargarh has been identified for the establishment of an industrial zone. He said that a business-friendly environment is the top priority of the government, and all possible measures are being taken in this regard. The government and private sector must be on one page to keep the wheel of trade and industry moving.

On demand of the LCCI President, the Minister said that the Lahore Chamber will be given representation in the trade and industry related departments. He said that 1,450 new factories have been set up in small industrial estates in the last three and a half years. He said that a meeting between LCCI office-bearers and RUDA CEO will be arranged. While appreciating the LCCI efforts for the flood affectees, Aslam Iqbal said that the flood has caused destruction everywhere and we have to work together to help and restore the flood victims.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that LCCI should be given representation in the boards of various organisations that are related to Department of Industries e.g. PIEDMC, Faisalabad Industrial Estates Development & Management Company (FIEDMC), Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), TEVTA, Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC), Punjab Skills Development Authority (PSDA) and Consumer Protection Council (CPC) etc. Meanwhile,

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal assured the business community of resolving their issues related to the Punjabgovernment. During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the circular issued by the State Bank of Pakistan regarding the import of machinery and its parts, increasing tariffs on water, electricity and gas and other problems faced by the industrialists.

He said that 100% colonisation of industrial estates is the policy of the government. The provincial minister said that due to the increase in electricity and gas tariffs, industries are feared to be closed. Claiming to be business-friendly, the federal government should pay attention to the problems of Chambers of Commerce and Industry. There is also a need to restore the confidence of local investors.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nauman Kabir said that the preparation of the new master plan of the city is a good initiative of the Punjab government. Implementation of the master plan will solve many problems of industrialists.

The LCCI President said that the cost of land for the business community in the Industrial Estates has reached at exorbitantly high levels. There is a need for a simple lease policy through which the land in the existing/new Industrial Estates can be provided at reasonable rates on long-term lease, particularly for the SMEs. He said that high rate of conversion fee (20% of DC value) for land use charged by LDA for existing units is an impediment to industrialisation in the province and it should be abolish.