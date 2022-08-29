Imran targeting Centre despite ruling 75pc of country: Asif

SIALKOT: Ctiticising PTI chief Imran Khan for changing his narrative on a daily basis, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Monday said Imran was ruling 75 percent country but was blaming the federal government for mismanagement.

Talking to journalists here, Asif said Imran had taunted the federal government for governing a 24-mile territory, adding that the areas ruled by the PTI government such as South Punjab and KP were badly damaged due to flash floods but Imran was focusing on public meetings.

He said the flood situation in the country was out of control but he prayed for better conditions. “These are the testing times, but it is also our fault, as people encroached upon the water passages and built hotels as well as houses after paying bribes to the authorities,” said Asif, adding that the nature had reclaimed its route from the humans’ possession. Asif further said aid had started reaching from the Gulf States and other countries will also follow the suit.