Provision of best security to people ultimate mission: CCPO

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that provision of facilities to the citizens in accordance with the modern policing using latest technology is the ultimate mission of Lahore Police.

Network of Police Facilitation Centres (Khidmat Marakiz) has been extended to maximum areas of the city where the citizens are being facilitated in police related matters by online modern integrated system. Lahore Police has been providing welfare oriented police related services along with protection of lives and properties of the citizens. On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, citizens are being provided around 14 state of the art online facilities including Police Character Certificate, and General Police and Vehicle Verification, Tenants Registration, Loss Reports, Copy of FIRs, Registration of Private Employees, Legal Aid Women Violence, Renewal and New Learner Traffic Driving License, Renewal and New Regular Driving Licenses and International License at eight Police Facilitation Centres at different areas of the city.

Moreover, two E-Khidmat Marakiz and one Police Mobile Khidmat Van have also been provided for these service of citizens. According to the spokesperson Lahore Police, more than 02 lac 48 thousand 500 citizens got facilitated from these Police Khidmat Centres this year till now.

Police Khidmat Centres issued as many as 23623 Character Certificates, 29612 General Police verifications, 4423 copies of FIRs, 15 vehicle verifications, 1682 Loss Reports, 269 Tenants Registrations, 288 Registrations of Private Employees, 52799 New Learner Traffic Driving Licenses, 60464 Renewal of Learner Driving Licenses, 4742 New and 36346 Renewal of Regular Driving Licenses, 2751 new and 1336 renewal of International Driving Licenses and 187 Crime Reports this Year.

Lahore Police has been providing these services at Police Facilitation Centres at DIG Operations Lahore office, Liberty Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Greater Iqbal Park, Bahria Town, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore High Court Lahore and Mayo Hospital along with E-Khidmat Centres at Town Hall and Arfa Kareem Tower.

Lahore Police has also been taking measures to extend the scope of these services to the other areas of the city so that citizens would not have to visit far off areas and can get these certificates from their nearest residential Police Facilitation centers.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar stressed upon the police officers and officials deputed at Police Facilitation Centres to provide best possible services to the citizens visiting them and behave in polite manner to improve the positive image of the Force.

Meanwhile, Lahore Police, under the supervision of CCPO, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, has distributed an amount of more than Rs 95 lakh 70 thousand so far among police personnel and their family members this year as welfare grant to financially support and facilitate them in marriages of their children, educational stipends, medical treatment, funeral charges, group insurance and other welfare related matters. A financial grant cheques distribution ceremony held today at Capital City Police Headquarters office where CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar distributed as many as 109 cheques worth more than Rs 60 lakh and 93 thousands as financial grant among employees of the Lahore police and their family members including widows, parents and children of the martyrs and deceased employees. DSP Intelligence Rehan Jamal, In-charges Welfare Eye and other related officers were present on this occasion. Financial grant cheques regarding Maintenance Allowance, Dowry Allowance and Group Insurance were distributed among the employees and their family members. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while addressing the participants of the ceremony, said that “the welfare of police officers, the officials and their family members particularly the heirs of police martyrs is our top priority”. Welfare Eye wing in CCPO office is providing online welfare services and focal persons have also been deputed in all divisional offices to assist and guide police employees and their families regarding their different financial matters.

According to the details, an amount of Rs more than 69 lakh 66 thousand as maintenance allowance, Rs 05 lakh 90 thousand as Dowry Allowance, Rs 12 lakh and 25 thousand as Group Insurance, more than Rs 05 lakh and 14 thousand as last month pay and Rs 2 lakh and 75 thousand were distributed among 241 police employees and their family members this year till now through Capital City Police Headquarters.