IPH, PHC join hands to ensure quality healthcare services

LAHORE : The Institute of Public Health (IPH) and Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) joined hands to ensure quality healthcare services in the public and private sectors hospitals, clinics and laboratories. For this purpose, a month long training course for the health professionals on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS), held in collaboration with PHC at IPH, concluded here on Saturday.

Addressing the certificates distribution ceremony of the training course, Chairman Board of Management Institute of Public Health Lt. Gen. (R) Khalid Maqbool has said that health has become a global issue and a disease that starts in one corner of the world also spreads in other parts of the global, therefore, collective efforts are required for prevention and control of diseases.

He added that the Institute of Public Health is active to improve public health, prevent diseases and create awareness among people about diseases.

He said that the Punjab Healthcare Commission is performing its responsibilities efficiently to ensure the provision of quality health facilities in hospitals, clinics and laboratories.

Khalid Maqbool further said that Institute of Public Health is collaborating with local and international institutions, health organisations and universities for health sector development.

He said that spending in the health sector is actually an investment, if the society is healthy then the country will be prosperous and there can be no compromise on the standards of treatment and diagnosis in hospitals, clinics and laboratories etc.

The CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Dr Saqib Aziz said that the Healthcare Commission is strictly implementing MSDS to ensure quality health and diagnostic facilities in all hospitals, laboratories and clinics of the province.

He added that PHC's collaboration with the Institute of Public Health will continue in the future.

He said that the Health Care Commission is also in touch with the College of Physicians and Surgeons to improve the quality of services in public and private hospitals and all types of clinics.

He further said that PHC has introduced MSDS document for the training of health professionals, administrative doctors with the main objective of improving the quality of health facilities in the province.

Director Punjab HealthCare Commission Dr. Mushtaq Salarya, in his address said that due to the strict monitoring policy on minimum service delivery standards, there has been significant improvement in hospitals, sanatoriums, health centers and PHC has introduced the concept of clinical governance for the first time in the province.

Dean Institute of Public Health Dr. Zarfishan Tahir said that the Institute of Public Health will continue to train health professionals about MSDS with the support of the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

She further said that IPH is also working on disease surveillance, research and development along with the promotion of higher medical education. Certificates

were also distributed among the health professionals who completed the one-month course at the closing ceremony.