Tarbela Dam opens one spillway, maintains maximum storage

TARBELA: Tarbela Dam reservoir on Friday maintained its maximum storage capacity of 1,550 feet and the power production of the dam also reached to 4,766 Megawatts.
However, the officials opened one spillway to discharge water. According to the Tarbela Dam officials, the reservoir is full to its capacity, today the water level of the dam was recorded 1,550 feet. The dam administration has opened one spillway and rest of the water was discharging through the spill ways.
The water inflow was recorded 307,000 cusec feet and the outflow was 272,300 cusec feet, after filling the reservoir the inflow of the water and outflow would be same. As many as 16 power generation units were working with full capacity and were producing 4766 megawatts electricity while one unit was shutdown due to technical reasons.
