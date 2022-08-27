Control room set up in view of flood threat

MARDAN: District administration has established an emergency control room and cancelled the holidays of government employees while issuing a red alert in the district due to the risk of possible flooding in water channels.

A statement issued by Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif said that according to PDMA updates, the flood forecasting division had predicted a high level flood in River Swat at Khwazakhela and its connected rivers.

The flood level is recorded at 227,899 cusecs and it may lead to a dangerous situation for the population living near canals in the Mardan district.

As a precautionary measure, people living near Kalpani nullah and other water channels have

been asked to voluntarily move to safer places before an emergency situation arises.

Instructions have been issued to the departments concerned to continuously monitor water level in the rivers. Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, TMA, Irrigation and other related departments have also been instructed to remain alert and ensure the availability of equipment.

Local farmers and cattle herders should be warned in advance to move their cattle to safer places. The deputy commissioner appealed to the masses not to listen to unnecessary rumours and contact the control room number 09379230048 at the deputy commissioner office in case of any emergency.