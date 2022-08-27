Miseries of public transport travellers

Rawalpindi : The experience of public transport in Rawalpindi is not comfortable in any season and in the summer heat, it becomes worst. To the disappointment of commuters, charges have become unbearable. You can imagine the misery of those who have to change two to three vehicles to reach their destination.

“Several public transports stops across the city are without shelter despite the sweltering summer heat.

“We daily suffer as we spend 20 to 30 minutes, at times more than this, waiting for the vehicle under the summer sun and there are not even nearby buildings so that we can stand under while we wait,” says Qamar Hussain, a resident of Dhoke Lilyal.

“I have seen small boy/girl students standing in the heat; the situation is most awful for senior residents and women. I feel pity seeing them. City Fathers should look into this matter urgently,” says Yasmeen Taqi, a schoolteacher.

“I take the wagon from Dhoke Hafiz to Islamabad and back. I have to stand in the unbearable heat every day, and I have no alternative as taxis are just unaffordable,” says Nazia Batool, a private college staff member.

“In some areas at least you have something that you can identify as a public transport stop, but the problem is much worse in many areas as it is hard to find public transport stop there so commuters wilt. We are braving the heat and do feel the need for shelters,” says Zameer Hussain, a Saidpur Road resident.

Syed Mazhar Ali, a commuter who boards the wagon at Pindora Chongi public transport stop, describes the predicament in his own way, “Not having a shelter is our destiny, perhaps! We have noticed shelters on neither side of the road.

“We are forced to stand on the road as vehicles speed past us. I am not alone, almost everyone at the public transport stops without proper shelter spews out bitter words.”

“I have seen much public transport stops on Islamabad Expressway in poor condition with no side walls to keep the intrusive sun out, with most of the chairs broken and litter spread inside,” says Sibte Hasan, who commutes by city public transport regularly.

“There is no shelter from the Defence Chowk up to the District Courts, even up to Gulzar-e-Quaid. Considering old Airport Road has key public transport stops like Dhoke Muhammad Khan, Dhoke Hafiz, Shah Khalid Colony, Fazal Town, Faisal Town, for Islamabad-bound public transport, lack of bus shelter is inexcusable,” says Shakir Zaidi.

Mrs. Hamdani, an employee at a private company says, “There is no shelter anywhere near my Katarian public transport stop at I J Principal Road and I have to wait at the shop which is a little distance from the stop. And when my flying coach arrives, I have to hurry towards it.”