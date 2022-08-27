Uganda team apprised of PHC performance

LAHORE:A delegation of the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC) held a meeting with the senior officials of Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) here on Friday.

According to a press release, PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz chaired the meeting while the three-member foreign delegation, comprising Vice-Chancellor Kampala International University Prof Muhammad Mpezamihigo and Registrar of the Council Dr Katumba Ssentongo, was led by Chairman of Council Associate Prof Dr Joel Okullo.

The delegation was briefed about the jurisdiction, working, mandate and achievements of the PHC. It was mentioned that a three-pronged strategy – encompassing standard development, enforcement and inspection, and complaint management– had been adopted by the PHC for improving the healthcare service delivery in Punjab.