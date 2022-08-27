Relief operation expedited in flood-hit areas: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that the Punjab government had expedited the rescue and relief operation in the affected areas. He stated this while talking to a delegation headed by the PTI Secretary General Asad Umer here Friday.

The delegation comprised of Shafqat Mahmood, Andleeb Abbas, Provincial Ministers Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mohsin Leghari. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present on the occasion. Matters pertaining to relief activities being provided to the flood affectees in South Punjab came under discussion.

Talking with the delegation members, the chief minister informed that CM Flood Relief Fund had been set up to help the flood affectees. The affluent and philanthropists can deposit their aid amount in the Bank of Punjab account number 6010159451200028 and the CM Flood Relief Fund IBAN number 6010159451200028 PK92BPUN. The CM urged the affluent to help their flood affected brethren. He apprised that a great amount of damage and havoc occurred due to rains and flood in the South Punjab areas of Taunsa, DG Khan and Rajanpur. People have been displaced and the fields as well as the properties have been badly damaged, he stated. “I went to Taunsa and Rajanpur without any delay and myself took stock of the situation by meeting with the affectees”, he added. He apprised that the Punjab government had further expedited the rescue and relief operation in the affected areas. He disclosed that additional human resources and essential machineries have also been transported to the affected areas.

The chief minister revealed that flood affected areas had been declared calamity-hit after imposing emergency. “I appeal to the nation to generously help their affected brethren. We all have to unite together and stand with the affectees in this hour of need”. The CM emphasised that the Punjab government was standing with the affectees in this hour of distress and difficulty, adding all resources had been utilised for their relief and assistance. He highlighted that the flood was taking the shape of a human tragedy and expressed his profound heartfelt grief over the loss of precious human lives.

Jhang parliamentarians: Parliamentarians from Jhang including Sahibzada Muhammad Mahboob Sultan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Rana Shahbaz Ahmad and Azam Chela called on the chief minister at his office to discuss political issues, development projects and rehabilitation of flood victims on Friday. The CM said that no effort would be spared for the rehabilitation of the flood victims, adding that the government has waived off water and land revenue charges in the flood-hit areas besides setting up a Rs5 billion fund to expedite the rehabilitation work. Philanthropists should also come forward to lend a helping hand as this motherland demands us to serve the people in need, he added. The CM maintained that he was fully determined to serve the ailing humanity and this commitment would be fulfilled. It is sanguine that the Pakistani nation has always come up to the expectations in every hour of trial.

The government would meet the challenge of rehabilitating the flood victims with renewed spirit and determination, he concluded. The parliamentarians noted that the provincial government was at the forefront to help the affectees and CM Parvez Elahi was the first to reach out to the flood victims.