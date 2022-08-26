McDonald All Pakistan Open Squash in Oct

KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association will organise McDonald All Pakistan Open Squash Championship in October. The event is open for juniors only with prize money of Rs500,000 (Rs100,000 for each category).
It is to be noted that SSA has so far organised three national ranking events for juniors this year with total prize money of Rs1.1m. The events were held in January, July, and August.
