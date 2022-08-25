Cases against PDM leaders: PHC moved against KP govt’s notification

PESHAWAR: A controversial notification authorizing an administrative officer to lodge cases against the leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was challenged in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday. The PHC fixed for hearing on August 26 the writ petition filed by Shabbir Hussain Gigyani Advocate.

The petitioner contended that the government had misinterpreted the section and asked the court to declare the notification null and void and give relief to the public. “As there is a strong apprehension of misuse and abuse of the impugned notification by the respondents which will create hurdles for the state functionaries and worthy courts and will create chaos, anarchy and lawlessness, hence it is requested to suspend operations under the notification till the final decision in the petition,” stated the writ petition.