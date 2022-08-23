Fahim Gul moves into World Squash Masters second round

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Fahim Gul moved into the second round at World Squash Masters in Wroclaw, Poland, on Monday. In the first round of 35 plus category, Fahim defeated Poland’s Mateusz Blukacz 11-4, 11-2, 11-9.

Karamatullah Khan got bye. Fahim will face South Africa’s Christo Potgieter in the second round. In the 40 plus category, Cavish Farrukh got bye in the first round but lost to Jill Witt from Germany 7-11, 4-11, 1-11 in the second round.

In the 50 plus category, Ahmar Abbas got bye in the first round but lost to Poland’s Marcin Kozik 3-11, 2-11, 1-11 in the second round.