Tunnel vision

The entire Sindh government, particularly the ruling party, seems oblivious to the plight of the flood victims and is preoccupied with winning the upcoming local bodies’ elections. Almost all of Sindh is floating in sewerage-mixed rain water, utterly decimating the province’s already shabby infrastructure. In the rural areas of Sindh the homes of the less well-off are largely made of clay, many of which have been swept away by the flash floods.
Whatever help arrives now will be too late as the homes, lives and incomes lost can never be recovered. The provincial government needs to adopt a more proactive approach and expand its focus beyond simply winning the next elections.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
