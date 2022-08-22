PHC shutters illegal treatment centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 173 quacks’ treatment centres during the last two weeks.

In its anti-quackery drive in 18 cities and their adjoining areas, the PHC enforcement teams carried out raids on 766 treatment centres. Out of these, 227 quackery centres had been converted into other legal businesses, while on 45, qualified physicians were treating patients.

Out of the shuttered outlets, 22 centres were closed down in Gujranwala, 18 each in Rawalpindi and Okara, Sheikhupura 15 and 13 in Lahore. In the City, Bismillah Hadi Jorr, Waseem Dental Clinic, Sardar Jee Dawakhana, Ashraf Clinic, Azim Medical Store, Lahore Lab and X-ray Centre, Waris Clinic, Hussain Clinic, Zafar Clinic, Shahbaz Jirrah, Yasin Homoeopathic Clinic, Altaf Dental Clinic and MashaAllah Clinic were sealed.