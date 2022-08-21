New feeder routes of BRT soon: CM advisor

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliqur Rehman has said that ZU Peshawar was providing the best travel facilities to people and new feeder routes including Pabbi would be opened soon.

In a press release issued here Saturday, he said that inauguration of the Pabbi route would also facilitate people residing in surrounding areas of Nowshera.

He said that ZU Peshawar was a flagship project that had drawn international appreciation and addition of new buses in the existing fleet would improve transportation facilities and help open new routes.

He said the government was endeavoring to provide the best civic amenities to people and to solve their problems.