Failing to learn

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Building an economy’ (August 16, 2022). Many claims have been made by PM Shehbaz Sharif regarding the development of the economy, none have come to fruition. The PML-N has done nothing special for the development of the economy in any of their four tenures in power.
Pakistan has received a loan from the IMF 22 times but still, the economy remains moribund. This is because our leaders do not learn from their mistakes but rather criticize previous governments as soon as they rise to power. It is time our politicians learnt from their mistakes and used the lessons of the past to lift Pakistan out of its economic crisis.
Balach MB
Awaran
This letter refers to the news report ‘Medical student tortured for refusing marriage proposal’ . Such severe...
Rather than focusing on serious issues, politicians are only focused on dethroning each other. For example, the Baloch...
Instances of abuse against women are rampant in our society. The recent heinous incident in Faisalabad of a medical...
Pakistan, which recently celebrated its 75th independence anniversary, has come a very long way. Our ancestors were...
This letter refers to the article ‘Debating the charter of economy’ by Abdul Sattar . The writer points out that...
This letter refers to the article ‘For the greater good’ by Humayun Gauhar. The writer explained how the Taliban...
Comments