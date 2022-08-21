Failing to learn

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Building an economy’ (August 16, 2022). Many claims have been made by PM Shehbaz Sharif regarding the development of the economy, none have come to fruition. The PML-N has done nothing special for the development of the economy in any of their four tenures in power.

Pakistan has received a loan from the IMF 22 times but still, the economy remains moribund. This is because our leaders do not learn from their mistakes but rather criticize previous governments as soon as they rise to power. It is time our politicians learnt from their mistakes and used the lessons of the past to lift Pakistan out of its economic crisis.

Balach MB

Awaran