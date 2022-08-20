 
Saturday August 20, 2022
Lt Gen (R) Hamood made defence secretary

By News Desk
August 20, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday appointed Lt-Gen Hamood-uz-Zaman (retd) defence secretary. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the appointment and a notification was also issued by his office. The notification said Hamood has been appointed for two years, and he would take charge of his office from August 24.

