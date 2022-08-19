US Centcom chief calls on COAS: Pak-US military ties discussed

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael E Kurilla discussed Pakistan-US military training exchange programme.
Both discussed military-to-military ties between Pakistan and the United States at a meeting at GHQ on Thursday. Commander US CENTCOM along with a delegation visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and had a one-on-one meeting with COAS, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.
Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military-to-military ties were discussed during the meeting. The one-on-one call was followed by delegation-level meeting. Pakistan Army’s counter terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter-terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability. Later, the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took keen interest in various historical enclosures.
SYDNEY: Australia’s highest court overturned on Thursday a ruling that had found Google engaged in defamation by...
KARACHI: Karachi is now classified into concentrated phase of HIV epidemic where the overall prevalence among people...
ISLAMABAD: PMLN Vice President and federal minister Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif is...
In the footage, Sanna Marin and friends including Finnish celebrities are seen dancing and singing
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will attend the international counter-terrorism exercises in India in October this year under the...
There is a dire need to enhance the tax-to-GDP ratio which is currently lowest in the world, says Pasha
Comments