US Centcom chief calls on COAS: Pak-US military ties discussed

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa (L) and US CENTCOM General Michael Erik. — AFP/ US Central Command website

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael E Kurilla discussed Pakistan-US military training exchange programme.

Both discussed military-to-military ties between Pakistan and the United States at a meeting at GHQ on Thursday. Commander US CENTCOM along with a delegation visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and had a one-on-one meeting with COAS, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and stability, defence and security cooperation particularly military-to-military ties were discussed during the meeting. The one-on-one call was followed by delegation-level meeting. Pakistan Army’s counter terrorism efforts and significant contributions towards regional peace and stability were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army’s commendable efforts in fight against terrorism, counter-terrorism experiences and efforts for regional peace and stability. Later, the visiting dignitary also visited Army Museum and took keen interest in various historical enclosures.