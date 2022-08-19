Death toll in Kabul mosque blast rises to 21

KABUL: A blast that ripped through a mosque packed with worshippers in the Afghan capital killed at least 21 people and wounded more than two dozen others, police said on Thursday. The number of bombings across Afghanistan has declined since the Taliban returned to power last year, but several attacks -- some targeting minority communities -- have rocked the country in recent months, including those claimed by the jihadist Islamic State (IS) group.
