UK crossbow intruder wanted ‘to kill queen’

LONDON: A man appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly entering Windsor Castle grounds armed with a crossbow, declaring he planned to kill Queen Elizabeth II. The 20-year-old man, Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton in southern England, appeared at a London court, having been charged with treason earlier this month.
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: The United Nations needs to "review its approach" to solving Myanmar’s bloody post-coup crisis,...
GENEVA: Some of Switzerland’s best-known lakes are at their lowest level ever for August after a dry year so far in...
ISLAMABAD: A YouTube channel that connects Indians and Pakistanis who were separated by the 1947 partition has gained...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the family of Commander 12 Corps, Lt. General Sarfaraz...
MARSEILLE: The French weather service warned on Wednesday of new flash flooding risks after fierce rainstorms lashed...
LAHORE: Contrary to the claims of the prosecution that police are yet to recover Shahbaz Gill’s cell phone to get...
Comments