Thursday August 18, 2022
World

UK crossbow intruder wanted ‘to kill queen’

By AFP
August 18, 2022

LONDON: A man appeared in court on Wednesday after allegedly entering Windsor Castle grounds armed with a crossbow, declaring he planned to kill Queen Elizabeth II. The 20-year-old man, Jaswant Singh Chail, from Southampton in southern England, appeared at a London court, having been charged with treason earlier this month.

