KP lawmaker optimistic about talks with TTP

KALAYA: A lawmaker from Orakzai tribal district on Wednesday said that the ongoing talks with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will yield results and the nation would soon hear good news in this regard.
“War is no solution to an issue but negotiations and consultations are the only way forward for settling a dispute to bring a lasting peace to the region,” Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal told reporters in Kalaya, the headquarters of Orakzai tribal district.
He said that tribal people had rendered huge sacrifices and services for the sake of the nation and the country and now the time had come to restore a lasting peace in the area.
The lawmaker said that they had no other option but to continue jirgas to settle the issues amicably and ensure peace for our next generations. He said the talks between the government and the TTP were going in a right direction and the day was not far to see a permanent solution to the issues.
“Holding jirgas is an important component of Pakhtun culture through which serious and difficult issues are being resolved in a peaceful way,” Ghazi Jamal said, adding that history was testimony to the fact civil wars in UK, US, Uganda, Africa and South Africa had been settled through parleys, not wars.
