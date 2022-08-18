Cheema flays Shehbaz govt for ‘anti-people policies’

LAHORE:Advisor to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that Shehbaz Sharif by uniting together with Asif Zardari has pulled out (Sheen) from PMLN.

While addressing a press conference at the DGPR on Wednesday, Omar Cheema stated that because of his own benefit Shehbaz Sharif could not let Maryam go abroad nor can let Nawaz Sharif return. He said that the Sheen League in collusion with Zardari has ousted Nawaz Sharif from politics and handed over the affairs of Sheen League to Zardari. Shehbaz is toeing the policies of Zardari instead of Nawaz Sharif.

This gang is spending billions on their lavishness and enjoyments and the Showbaz govt has done nothing to provide relief to the impoverished. He said that the Shehbaz govt is bringing prompt policies to give relief to the thieves but throwing bomb on the poor everyday. The political narrative of PDM has badly failed. They want to keep their dead politics alive through nefarious designs and practices.

PTI govt in the year 2018-19 deposited Rs34 million, the highest amount in the past ten years in the national exchequer. PTI govt made an amendment in the Tosha Khana laws and incorporated a clause to deposit 50% of the gift amount instead of 15% in the national exchequer. The accusations levelled on Imran Khan by the PDM is the proof of their mental backwardness. The increase in electricity bills has made the life of the masses miserable and the federal govt has left the people at the mercy of price-hike and unemployment. Omar Cheema said that the Punjab govt is moving on its policy to provide maximum relief to the masses according to the vision of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

He said that Punjab govt launched public welfare projects in its three and a half years tenure. Insaaf Health Card has been relaunched with full vigour in Punjab. Panah gahain and Langar Khanay are serving the masses day and night. The needy people are being given help by the Ehsaas Ration Programme. Punjab govt gave a gift of free education upto graduation level according to the vision of Imran Khan.