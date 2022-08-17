4 held for anti-dengue SOPs violations

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday arrested four persons and sealed three cattle-sheds over violation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures in the area of Bhara Kahu.

Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) Aneel Saeed raided various dengue larva breeding sites pointed out by the Entomologist and Dengue Monitoring Teams at different areas.

The teams also sealed plant nurseries and junkyards against the violations and arrested the managers of the premises.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Sania Hameed checked various localities in the area of Tarnool.

Dengue larvae were checked in tire shops and streets.

When contacted Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad) Irfan Nawaz Memon told APP that the ICT teams were directed to conduct surveillance of houses, tyre shops and graveyards and seal all locations if dengue larvae were found.