4 held for anti-dengue SOPs violations

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Tuesday arrested four persons and sealed three cattle-sheds over violation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures in the area of Bhara Kahu.
Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) Aneel Saeed raided various dengue larva breeding sites pointed out by the Entomologist and Dengue Monitoring Teams at different areas.
The teams also sealed plant nurseries and junkyards against the violations and arrested the managers of the premises.
Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Sania Hameed checked various localities in the area of Tarnool.
Dengue larvae were checked in tire shops and streets.
When contacted Deputy Commissioner (Islamabad) Irfan Nawaz Memon told APP that the ICT teams were directed to conduct surveillance of houses, tyre shops and graveyards and seal all locations if dengue larvae were found.
Islamabad : Aisha Khan, Executive Director, Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, has said that Disaster Risk...
Islamabad : A new police station `Phulgran’ was inaugurated in Islamabad on Tuesday to provide maximum relief to...
Rawalpindi : Those at the bottom of the income class are facing the brunt of rising prices. Rising prices are slowly...
Islamabad : A young shopkeeper has shot dead by gangsters on resistance during looting the tuck shop a patrol pump...
Islamabad : DIG Sohail Zafar Chatha has said that no laxity would be tolerated in the safety and security of the...
Islamabad : The climate change ministry has arranged some 300 million saplings in coordination with the provincial...
Comments