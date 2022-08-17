Gold jumps Rs5,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs5,700 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs139,900 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs4,887 to Rs119,942. In the international market, gold rates also increased by $2 to $1,777 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,540 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,320.30.

Jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs4,000 per tola against the rates in Dubai gold market.